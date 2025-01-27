Learning Three Languages Essential in Today’s Times: RSS Joint Gen Secy

Though the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has no official stance on a two-language or three-language policy, Mukunda CR, its Joint General Secretary, believes that modern times necessitate learning at least three languages: one’s mother tongue, a regional language, and a career language.

Speaking at the 13th ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 during a conversation with Ravi Shankar, Consulting Editor of The Sunday Standard, on the topic "The Culture Project: Values for the Viksit Bharatiya”, Mukunda said — “I am not against English or Hindi, but opposing Hindi just for the sake of opposition and turning it into a campaign is not good for the nation. While no one should be compelled to learn Hindi, it is essential to embrace the need for three languages: a regional language, a career language, and one’s mother tongue, especially to thrive in a metro city."

When asked about the division of states based on language, Mukunda said that while the approach has worked in some ways, its role as a unifying force remains debatable. “Back then, states were divided based on language by those who believed it was the right approach. Is it working? Yes, particularly in South Indian states, where language priorities have been well-addressed. However, whether this approach serves as a uniting force remains debatable. For instance, Telugu-speaking people have split into two separate states, whereas there are numerous Hindi-speaking states,” said Mukunda.

He emphasised that linguistic-based division has aided language development but questioned whether it is always necessary. Mukunda also opined that diversity in the country needs to be experienced and respected. “Every language, religion, and cult has its space, and every person has to respect others’ space also,” he said.

Highlighting the need for a holistic approach to education, Mukunda stated that individuals are educated through three sources: family, school, and community. “Usually, it is believed that only schools have the job to educate, but it is not. Schooling is important but it is not ultimate,” he said.

When questioned about the inclusion of religious scriptures and epics in the school curriculum, Mukunda hinted that RSS-like-minded individuals in the government are working on this. “The Sangh views our scriptures as a precious heritage passed down from our ancestors, and it has to be shared with the future generation. There is no second question about it. However, it has to be presented in a way that resonates with the Gen Z. While RSS has been carrying out various activities to promote this, educating a generation requires a collaborative effort involving not just schools but also the broader community,” said the joint general secretary of RSS.

He further acknowledged the role of the government in curriculum decisions, adding, “It is the government’s job to decide about the school curriculum, but there are people in the government today who have the same view as the RSS. They are trying to bring it."

Mukunda also praised the National Education Policy for its focus on holistic education.