Controversy erupts over Republic Day flag decoration at RVITM college in Bengaluru

A flag decoration created for Republic Day celebrations at RVITM Engineering College in Bengaluru has sparked widespread debate online, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The design, shared in a Reddit post, depicted the Indian Tricolour with Karnataka's map replacing the Ashoka Chakra, leading to accusations of disrespect towards the national flag.

Many users criticised the design, with one commenting, “However, I feel wrong in this. You just replaced the Ashoka Chakra.” Another user questioned the legality of the design, asking, “Isn’t this defamation of the flag?”

Amid the controversy, a third-year National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet from the college responded to the criticisms, posting on the same platform to clarify the intent behind the decoration. The cadet explained that the flag design was part of a traditional activity conducted during NCC Republic Day events.

“This is a common activity conducted in the Republic Day Camp by DG NCC, as well as a tradition followed by most schools and colleges with NCC units. Competitions are conducted to judge the best flag area decorations, and designs often represent the respective state or directorate,” the cadet wrote.

The cadet emphasised that the design was not meant to disrespect national symbols or promote state supremacy.

“The intention behind this decoration was not to show that Karnataka is supreme or any such things accused in the comments, but it was to represent us as a part of this beautiful nation.”

The cadet also criticised the original poster of the image, accusing them of trying to provoke outrage. “It seems that OP had an intention to rage-bait people, which seems to be working here, given the online hate speech against Karnataka, Kannadigas, and Bengaluru in general,” they said.

Explaining the broader context of the celebration, the cadet highlighted, “We hosted the Republic Day in a grand fashion today—complete with flag hoisting, cultural programs, and a patriotic song performed by the first-year cadets. The motto of NCC is Unity and Discipline... why would we want to divide instead?”

The cadet’s post garnered support from users familiar with NCC traditions, who agreed that the activity was being misinterpreted. However, some users remained critical, arguing that even creative expressions should respect the sanctity of national symbols.