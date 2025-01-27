Class XI punished for asking for sanitary pad during exam in Bareilly

In a disturbing incident from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a Class XI girl was allegedly punished for requesting a sanitary napkin during her exam. This was stated in a report by India TV.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with the girl's father filing a complaint against the school's principal. According to the complaint, the student was made to stand outside her classroom for an hour after she asked for a sanitary pad. Authorities have launched a probe into the matter.

Father files complaint

The incident occurred on Saturday, January 25, when the student, who’s menstrual cycle has begun, approached the principal for assistance and requested a sanitary pad. However, instead of being helped, she was reportedly ignored and penalised.

Upon learning about the incident, the girl's father submitted written complaints to several officials, including the District Magistrate, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), the State Women’s Commission, and the Department of Women's Welfare.

The complaint states that the girl, who was at the school to appear for her exam, realised she had started menstruating. When she requested a sanitary pad from the principal, she was allegedly asked to leave the classroom and made to stand outside for nearly an hour, as per her father’s statement.

The District Inspector of Schools, Devki Nandan, has confirmed that the matter is under investigation, and necessary action will be taken based on the findings.

Ministry of education's stand on sanitary pads during exams

Last year, the Union Ministry of Education issued a directive concerning the availability of sanitary products during board exams. The advisory emphasised that female students should be allowed to take necessary restroom breaks during exams for Classes X and XII, and free sanitary napkins must be available at all examination centres.

This guideline applies to schools across states and Union Territories, as well as to institutions like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

The ministry’s advisory stated, "Free sanitary pads to be readily available at all class X and XII board examination centres, ensuring girls have access to essential hygiene products during exams, if required. Female students are to be permitted to take necessary restroom breaks to address menstrual needs, alleviating discomfort and promoting focus during exams."

Additionally, the ministry emphasised that educational programmes will be introduced to raise awareness about menstrual health and hygiene among students, teachers, and staff, aiming to reduce stigma and create a more supportive school environment.