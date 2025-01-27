CBSE Board exam 2025: Exam ethics, unfair means, and penalties outlined for students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently issued guidelines for Class X and XII Board exam candidates, stressing the importance of adhering to exam ethics and rules, as stated in a report by the Hindustan Times.

Along with instructions for schools, the board has provided a detailed dress code, a list of allowed and banned items, and outlined various unfair means (UFMs) and their associated penalties.

Students advised to follow exam ethics

Students are urged to avoid engaging in any unfair practices, as violations could lead to the cancellation of their exams. CBSE has categorised these unfair means into four distinct groups, each with its own set of penalties.

Category 1: Basic violations

The first category includes actions such as possessing previous years’ question papers, writing questions and answers on anything other than the answer book, tearing pages from the answer book or supplementary answer book, attempting to contact someone other than exam staff, or possessing but not using copying material. The penalty for such actions will result in the cancellation of the current exam for that subject.

However, eligible students will be allowed to appear in the compartment exam for that subject. If no evidence of intent to cheat is found, the student will be given the benefit of the doubt.

Category 2: Serious violations

The second category covers more serious offences, such as uploading or affixing fabricated photographs on the admit card, obliterating information on the answer book, providing false information on the answer sheet, or using copying material.

Violations of this nature will lead to the cancellation of the current exam for all subjects, and the student will only be allowed to appear in the next year's exams.

Category 3: Severe offenses

The third category involves extreme actions like taking answer books outside the exam hall, smuggling question papers or answer sheets, using electronic devices after entering the exam hall or indulging in violence or threats against exam staff.

The penalty for such violations will be the cancellation of both the current and next year's exams.

Category 4: Impersonation and social media malpractices

The fourth category addresses impersonation (having someone else write the exam on behalf of the candidate), sharing or uploading exam-related material on social media, or attempting to influence exam authorities for unauthorised privileges.

Such violations will result in the cancellation of the current exam and the student being barred from appearing in the next three years’ exams.

Category 5: Minor violations and language misuse

The final category includes the use of obscene or threatening language in the answer book, using ink or pencil for writing answers not allowed by the board, or attaching a currency note or other items with the answer book.

The CBSE has stated that these cases will not result in exam cancellations but will be addressed by the UFM committee, which will counsel students to prevent similar behaviour in future exams.

The CBSE has made it clear that maintaining exam integrity is critical and that violations will be dealt with strictly to ensure fairness for all students.