Viral video from Uttarakhand highlights schoolkids’ struggles to cross river using makeshift trolley

A recent video from Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region has gone viral on social media, shedding light on the everyday struggles of children in remote areas. This was stated in a report by News18.



The clip features two young girls pulling a rope to move a rickety trolley across a river, set against the breathtaking Himalayan backdrop. After manually bringing the trolley across, the girls climb in and continue to operate it themselves — this is their daily route to school.



The person recording the video can be heard expressing his frustration over the lack of development. “2025 hai ye. Aise hoga vikaas,” he remarked.



As the video spread across social media, it ignited intense discussions. A viewer commented, “Desh ka durbhagya hai ye (This is the misfortune of the country)." Another urged, “Govt. should make one bridge there."



Some users lauded the resilience of the girls. “That’s why pahadi people are tough. An average pahadi girl is more tough and mentally strong than a city girl," wrote one.



Others pointed to unfulfilled promises by authorities, with one user alleging, “Officials have been promising a bridge here for the past 10-15 years, but nothing has changed.”



While some called the situation “heartbreaking,” others advised the man to share the video with local officials.



The video has amassed 17 lakh views on Instagram so far.



Notably, this isn’t the first time such issues have surfaced from Uttarakhand. Last year, a school in Ghugghukham, Nainital, made headlines for having only one student. The principal explained the low enrollment by citing a trend of parents opting for private schools.



The video serves as a stark reminder of the disparities in infrastructure across different parts of the country.