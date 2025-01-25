UNIRAJ admit card 2025 released for UG, PG semester exams: Download now at univraj.org

The University of Rajasthan has released the UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) semester examinations. Students appearing for the UG and PG courses can now download their hall tickets through the official website, http://univraj.org.



The examinations for Semesters I and III across the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams are scheduled to take place between January and February 2025.



Steps to download UNIRAJ admit card 2025:

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their admit cards:



1. Visit the official website of the University of Rajasthan at http://univraj.org.

2. On the homepage, navigate to the "Examination" section under the "Student Life" tab.

3. A new page will open, where you’ll find the link for the admit cards.

4. Click on the UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 for UG, PG Semester Exam link.

5. Enter your login credentials and click on "Submit."

6. Your admit card will appear on the screen.

7. Verify the details, download the admit card, and print a hard copy for future reference.



For additional information regarding the exams or any updates, students are advised to visit the official website of UNIRAJ.



Ensure you carry the printed admit card to the examination hall, as it is mandatory for entry.