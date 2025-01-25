Students put forth various demands during Makkala Grama Sabhe

The need for a health centre, installation of caution boards and the need to curb illegal activities across the school premises was highlighted by the students during the Makkala Grama Sabhe at Arji panchayat in Kodagu.

The students put forth various other demands during the panchayat meeting headed by the panchayat president.

"In case of a medical emergency, villagers are forced to travel over three km from Kallubane village to the health centre at Arji. There is a need for the establishment of a health centre at Kallubane," highlighted the students of Nasrutul Ullum English Medium School during the meeting, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

They highlighted that traffic congestion during peak hours in front of school premises is causing threat to the safety of students and they demanded that the panchayat install speed breakers and caution boards in front of the school.

They urged the panchayat to install nameboards and caution boards across all the school premises in the panchayat limits.

The students of Arji Government School explained that several miscreants are carrying out illegal activities including consumption of alcohol and smoking in the school premises after school hours. They urged the authorities to curb the same.

The students of Morarji Desai School explained that the waste segregation unit in front of the school premises is not being managed scientifically and is leading to the development of an unhygienic atmosphere across the school premises. They demanded the proper management of waste to ensure a hygienic environment.

A total of 15 applications highlighting the various needs of the school students were submitted to the panchayat during the meeting.

The students also highlighted the need to conduct relief works on rural roads to ensure smooth commute to the education institutions.

President of the Arji GP, Fatima, heard the demands of the students and assured them that their problems would be addressed.

"A letter will be submitted to the concerned authorities to maintain hygiene at the waste segregation unit. The Makkala Grama Sabhe is being conducted to stop atrocities against children and to highlight their needs. The various demands of the students will be addressed," she assured.

The authorities, meanwhile, urged the students against the overuse of mobile phones and advised them to do well in academics. Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Pramod PK and others were present during the meeting.