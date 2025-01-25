Students light up classroom with energetic Chaiyya Chaiyya flashmob

A viral video shared on Instagram by Likhit Jha Shetty captures a group of students delivering an electrifying Bollywood flashmob in their classroom, as stated in a report by the Hindustan Times.The video begins with one student casually walking up to the podium before breaking into the iconic hook steps of Chaiyya Chaiyya. The unexpected performance quickly ignites a wave of enthusiasm, with other students joining in and their classmates cheering loudly, creating an infectious and joyous atmosphere.



The song, originally brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora in the 1998 Bollywood classic Dil Se, added the perfect touch of nostalgia to the impromptu performance. Likhit captioned the video “Bollywood flashmob,” describing the spontaneous dance that caught everyone in the room by surprise. The unconventional classroom setting made the performance even more delightful, blending old-school Bollywood charm with a burst of youthful energy.



Social media reactions

The video quickly gained traction online, with users applauding the students' authenticity and energy. “This is pure joy! Nothing brings a group together like Bollywood music!” one user commented. Another added, “Such an amazing way to bring a piece of home to campus.”



The choice of Chaiyya Chaiyya as the track was a particular highlight for many. “Can’t do a Bollywood flashmob without a Chaiyya Chaiyya,” one comment read, perfectly summing up the song's timeless appeal.



Some viewers shared their nostalgia for their college days. “I would love to see this at my university. Just incredible energy!” said one person. Others praised the students' flawless coordination, with one remarking, “The timing was on point! They nailed it.”



The performance also sparked a renewed appreciation for the classic song. “Shah Rukh Khan’s song never gets old, and these students brought it to life in the best way possible,” wrote a viewer. Another shared the emotional impact of the video, saying, “This just made my day. I feel like dancing now!”