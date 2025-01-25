Students, here's how you can work for ISRO | Important details here

Working at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is a dream for many students. You should know that ISRO, the space agency of India, offers internship opportunities and a student project trainee scheme for students with various educational qualifications.

Engineers, diploma holders, master's, and doctorate candidates can apply for the ISRO Internship Scheme, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. The eligibility criteria are:

- Undergraduate (UG)/ Postgraduate(PG)/ PhD students (Citizens of India) pursuing a degree from a recognised university or institution (India/abroad) in the disciplines of Science or technology or will complete it within six months of the application.

- Students must possess an aggregate of at least 60% or a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 6.32 on a scale of 10.

The project trainee duration for Engineering and BSc (Bachelor of Science)/Diploma students is a minimum of 45 days, ME/MTech (Master of Engineering/Master of Technology)and MSc (Master of Science) is a minimum of 120 days, and PhD is a minimum of 30 months.

Moreover, the interns or project trainees shall not be eligible for any stipend/ remuneration/ financial assistance.



Internship details

The internship/project work will be allotted based on the availability of expertise, projects, facilities, and the student’s course suitability for the work carried out at the respective centre/unit. The project trainees or interns will be awarded certificates upon satisfactory completion of their project/internship, submission of their assignment report, and evaluation by the concerned division heads, Hindustan Times report stated.