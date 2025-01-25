SSC GD admit card 2025: Release pending, exam dates and key details announced

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is yet to release the SSC GD Admit Card 2025. Once available, candidates can download their hall ticket for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025, from the respective regional SSC websites and the CRPF’s official website, crpf.gov.in. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



Application status update for SSC KKR region

The application status for the Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR) has been released.



SSC GD 2025 exam dates and pattern

The Constable GD written examination will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025. It will be a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages.



Key details about the exam pattern:

- Type of paper: Objective-type

- Number of questions: 80

- Total marks: 160

- Negative marking: 0.25 marks deducted for each incorrect answer



Recruitment drive overview

This recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 posts for Constable (General Duty) and related roles across the following forces:

- Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654 vacancies

- Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145 vacancies

- Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541 vacancies

- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 819 vacancies

- Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP):3,017 vacancies

- Assam Rifles (AR): 1,248 vacancies

- Secretariat Security Force (SSF): 35 vacancies

- Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22 vacancies



Timeline recap

The registration process for the SSC GD 2025 examination commenced on September 5, 2024, and concluded on October 14, 2024.



Documents to carry to the exam centre

Candidates must bring the following documents to the exam venue:

1. Admission certificate (Admit Card)

2. Two recent passport-size colour photographs

3. Original valid photo ID proof with the date of birth matching the details printed on the admission certificate



Stay tuned for further updates on the SSC GD Admit Card 2025 release and other related information.