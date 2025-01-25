SBI releases admit card for pre-examination training (PET) of clerk recruitment 2025

Candidates who applied for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 can now download their Pre-Examination Training (PET) admit cards from the official website, https://sbi.co.in. To access the admit card, candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth.



Steps to download SBI Clerk PET admit card 2025

Follow these steps to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website of SBI: https://sbi.co.in.

2. Click on the link labelled "Clerk PET Admit Card."

3. A new page will appear.

4. Enter your registration number and date of birth, then click "Submit."

5. Download the admit card and save it for future use.



Direct link to download SBI Clerk PET admit card 2025

The preliminary examination for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 is anticipated to be held in February, though the exact date is yet to be announced. The exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 100 marks, to be completed within one hour.

A penalty of 0.25 marks will be applied for each incorrect answer. Candidates should note that separate admit cards will be issued for the preliminary examination.



SBI Clerk recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

As per the official notification, SBI plans to fill 14,191 Clerk vacancies through this recruitment process. The application window for these posts was open from December 17 to January 7. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further details regarding the recruitment process.