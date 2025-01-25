RSSB plans to implement AI-based question papers

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is developing a system to implement artificial intelligence (AI) technology for creating exam question papers. The innovative approach involves generating test papers on the actual examination day, stated a report by TOI.

Board officials said this initiative aims to prevent exam paper leaks, as the questions will be formulated just before the test begins. The system ensures that candidates can view the question paper only once they start their examination.



Speaking on this, RSSB Chairman Major General (retired) Alok Raj said, "To curb paper leaks, we are testing the generation of question papers through AI, where the question paper will be generated four to five hours before the examination. The question papers will be encrypted, and only candidates appearing for the exam on tablet-based test mode will be able to access it."



Additionally, officials said that this way, there will be no physical presence of the question paper, preventing images of the paper from being shared. As it will be password protected, it can be accessed at only one level. Initially, this initiative is likely to be implemented only for tablet-based tests, said officials.

The RSSB is planning to implement tablet-based tests from April onward and AI-based question papers from June onwards tentatively.



"The purpose of generating AI-based question papers is to maintain transparency in the selection process by eliminating human interference. Question papers can also be made in less time and save key resources of the state government," added the chairperson.

