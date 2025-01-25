Rs 2.1 lakh fee for admission to Class III? Bengaluru parent condemns exorbitant fee structure

The Voice of Parents Association stands firmly against the profiteering and commercialisation of education by private schools. While schools have the constitutional right to establish and manage institutions under Articles 29, 30, and 19(1)(g), the association emphasises that these rights do not allow mismanagement or excessive profiteering, according to the report by the Hindustan Times.

Further, they argue that the government must implement strong, loophole-free regulations and appoint fee determination committees to ensure fair practices. Additionally, the association highlights that many schools resist regulation and exploit weak enforcement through corruption, further stressing the urgent need for transparent and effective oversight in the education sector, stated the Hindustan Times report.

Time to regularise fee?

Netizens urge regularising fees for schools. One of the X user said, "There is No Cap for school fees.. every year schools hike fees by 20%. The government should do something about it!!! School fees are skyrocketing and parents are struggling to afford basic education!!"



