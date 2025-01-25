RRB NTPC 2025: Details of vacancies of UG and PG posts

The Railway Recruitment Boards will release RRB NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) exam dates on RRB websites. When released, the exam schedule for the undergraduate (UG) and graduate level posts will be available to all registered candidates on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied.



The RRB NTPC 2025 selection process comprises a computer-based test (CBTs) followed by a computer-based typing skill test (TST) wherever applicable for undergraduate posts. For graduate-level posts, there shall be two stages of the computer-based tests (CBTs) followed by a computer-based aptitude test (CBAT)/Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable, as stated in a report by the Hindustan Times.

RRB will fill 11,558 posts through the NTPC recruitment drive, 8,113 of which will be graduate-level and 3,445 undergraduate-level. The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14, 2024, and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21, 2024, and concluded on October 20, 2024.

RRB NTPC 2024 graduate-level posts are:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

RRB NTPC 2024 undergraduate-level posts are:

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies