RPSC RAS 2024 prelims exam details announced: Check key dates and instructions

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the schedule for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2024.

As per the official notification, the examination is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2024, from 12.00 noon to 3.00 pm. This was stated in a report by The Scroll.



Candidates can download the exam city intimation slip from January 26, while the admit card will be available for download starting January 30. Both documents will be accessible through the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.



The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 733 vacancies, comprising 346 posts under State Services and 387 posts under subordinate services.



Steps to download RAS 2024 exam city intimation slip

1. Visit the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, navigate to the SSO portal.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Download the exam city intimation slip.

5. Print a copy for future use.



Selection process

The selection process for RAS 2024 includes three stages:

1. Preliminary examination

2. Main examination

3. Personality test and viva voce



Moreover, candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official website.