NLU Odisha responds to student protests; labels demands unlawful and unreasonable

The administration of National Law University Odisha (NLUO) has issued an official statement addressing the ongoing student protest that began yesterday, January 24. This was stated in a report by Bar & Bench.



The protest, organised by students alleging administrative negligence on long-standing issues and penalisation of those raising grievances, has drawn significant attention.



In its statement, the administration claimed, “It is usually believed that students are always right and the administration is always lacking. In this case, it is a clear case when the students of NLUO have decided to pressurise the University to give in to their illegal, unlawful, and unreasonable demand of setting aside the evaluation for tutorial classes by choosing to protest at the time of very crucial events of the University.”



The protest reportedly stems from dissatisfaction with the Academic Council's decision to introduce evaluation for tutorial classes. Vice-Chancellor Prof Ved Kumari clarified her inability to override the decision unilaterally, stating that the matter would be presented at the next Academic Council meeting.



The administration accused students of acting in bad faith, alleging that after interim measures were agreed upon — such as suspending evaluation until the council meeting and partially opening the Academic Block — the students reneged on their commitment and escalated their demands.



Issues like infrastructure, library access, and mental health facilities raised during the protest were dismissed by the administration as either resolved or currently under consideration. The administration also criticised the timing of the protest, which coincided with major events such as the third Annual Flower Show and a Review Commission visit, calling it a deliberate attempt to disrupt these activities.



Additionally, the university raised concerns over the legitimacy of the Student Council, highlighting a lack of elections and alleged internal resignations due to pressure.



While maintaining its willingness to engage in dialogue, the administration stated it would only do so after the conclusion of upcoming university events.



The Student Council, however, remains firm and continues the protest, with demands including infrastructure improvements, financial transparency, grievance redressal reforms, transparent academic policies, examination reforms, access to academic blocks at all times, and improved faculty and curriculum standards.