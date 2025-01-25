MP board exams: New policy offers relief to students with multiple opportunities to pass and improve scores

In a significant move to support students appearing for the Class X and XII Board exams in Madhya Pradesh, the state's education board has introduced a new policy that eliminates supplementary examinations. This was stated in a report by Patrika News.

Instead, students who fail in one or more subjects will now have an opportunity to retake the exams after four months, reducing the likelihood of losing an entire academic year.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has also introduced a provision for students who pass but wish to improve their scores. However, under this provision, students must retake all their subject exams.



According to the school education department, this initiative aims to safeguard students' mental well-being and minimise academic setbacks. This new system is expected to be implemented in the current academic year, allowing students appearing for the upcoming board exams to benefit from it. The executive committee of the MP Board has already approved the proposal.



Key details of the new policy

Students opting for a retake must submit written consent acknowledging that the marks secured in the second attempt will be considered final. This means that even if a student scores lower on the retake, the revised marks will be binding.

Additionally, students who fail in the second attempt will have another chance to clear their exams through the Madhya Pradesh State Open School Examination.



This progressive step underscores the board's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for students, promoting academic resilience, and ensuring that no child is left behind.