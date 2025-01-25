CBSE launches APAAR ID to revolutionise student record management

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID system, which will serve as the primary identification mechanism for students enrolled in CBSE-affiliated schools. This was stated in a report by News18.

This initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. CBSE has also provided schools with detailed guidelines for implementing the APAAR ID system.



“This initiative aims to create a seamless, lifelong digital identity for every student, promoting transparency, accountability, and efficiency in academic record management,” CBSE mentioned in its official notice.



What is APAAR ID?

The APAAR ID is a unique 12-digit identifier designed to consolidate and securely store a student’s academic, extracurricular, and achievement records on a digital platform. Integrated with the DigiLocker ecosystem, it allows students to easily access their academic results, achievements in extracurricular activities like Olympiads and sports, as well as records of skill training programmes. This system supports the government’s One Nation, One Student ID initiative by ensuring consistent and accessible documentation of every student’s educational journey.



Steps for APAAR ID implementation in schools

1. Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs): Schools must conduct PTMs to introduce the APAAR ID system, explaining its features and benefits to parents and students.

2. Consent form distribution: Schools should distribute consent forms to parents, who must authorise the use of Aadhaar details for generating APAAR IDs by signing and returning the forms.

3. Verification of student data: Schools need to validate student information (name, date of birth, Aadhaar number) on the UDISE+ portal for accuracy.

4. Generating APAAR IDs: Schools will generate the APAAR IDs via the UDISE+ portal and securely link them to students’ DigiLocker accounts. Parents will receive confirmation through SMS.

5. Issuance and integration: Schools will provide APAAR IDs to students and parents, incorporate them into school IT systems, and include them on student ID cards.

6. Error resolution: In case of discrepancies, schools should guide parents to nearby Common Service Centres (CSCs) for necessary corrections.



By digitising academic records and streamlining data management, the APAAR ID system aims to foster a unified and efficient approach to student record-keeping.