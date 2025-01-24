UPSC tightens document submission rules for CSE 2025 amid concerns of fraud

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has made it mandatory for aspirants to submit documents such as educational certificates, caste certificates, and disability certificates at the preliminary examination stage, as stated in a report by The Hindu.

Previously, these documents were uploaded only after qualifying for the Mains examination. The change, outlined in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 Rules notified by the Ministry of Personnel on January 22, 2025, aims to enhance scrutiny and prevent misuse of the system.



This year, the ministry has notified 979 vacancies for the CSE, the lowest in three years. The examination selects candidates for 23 services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS). In the 2023 CSE, while 10.1 lakh candidates registered, only 5.9 lakh appeared for the exam.



The new rules come in the wake of a high-profile case involving probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who allegedly used forged documents, including a fake Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) certificate, to exceed the maximum number of attempts allowed. By falsifying her identity and eligibility, she appeared for the examination 12 times instead of the permitted nine.



Khedkar’s actions were uncovered in June 2024 during her field training in Pune. Subsequently, she was dismissed from service, charged with criminal offences, and is currently out on bail.

Following this, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) launched an inquiry into six other bureaucrats, including a probationer, to reassess their disability claims. The officials under investigation include five IAS officers and one Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, all of whom secured positions by availing PwBD reservation benefits.



The January 22 notification states: “A candidate who is willing to apply for CSE shall be required to apply online and submit the requisite information and supporting documents towards various claims, such as date of birth, category [viz. SC (Schedule Caste/ST (Scheduled Tribe) /OBC (Other Backward Classes)/EWS (Economically Weaker Section)/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen], educational qualification and Service preference, etc.” Failure to provide the necessary documents at the application stage will result in disqualification.



Previously, candidates submitted service and cadre preferences only after clearing the Mains examination. Under the new rules, candidates will now have a 10-day window to specify their cadre preferences following the announcement of preliminary examination results. For those qualifying for the Personality Test/Interview stage, the commission will allow 15 days after the declaration of the main results to confirm their preferences.



In June 2024, the UPSC issued tenders to upgrade its examination system with advanced technology, including Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication, facial recognition, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered CCTV surveillance. The commission, which conducts 14 exams annually, is working to enhance the integrity of its recruitment process for Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ government positions.