"Take charge of college", Pachaiyappa's students urge gov't

Students of Pachaiyappa's College staged a protest on Thursday, January 23, demanding the state government take charge of the administration of the college.

The students gathered outside the gate and raised slogans against the trust which manages the college.

The students alleged that there has been lack of basic amenities in the college, but instead of solving the issues the management is using it's power and imposing unnecessary restrictions on students, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

"There is shortage of toilets on the campus and and to make things worse, the entrance to the science block is closed due to which students are not able to go to the other block to use the restrooms," said R Sam Gabriel, an agitating student.

The students alleged that board members of the trust are unnecessarily interfering in all the affairs of the college and even the principal has no say in it.

"If we want to participate in any inter-college event or organise any cultural event on the campus, the management is not allowing us to do so. Just because the trust office is inside the campus, the principal asks us to visit the secretary to get any kind of permission, " said another student, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Despite repeated attempts, the principal and trust members could not be contacted for their reaction.