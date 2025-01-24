Surat: 14-year-old killed one-year-old cousin while trying to get her to stop crying

A 14-year-old boy killed his one-year-old cousin on Tuesday evening, January 23, while trying to get her to stop crying. The mothers of both were at work at the time. The boy forced the baby's mouth and throat shut with his hands as she wouldn't stop crying, which caused her death, stated TOI.

Athwalines police booked the boy for culpable homicide, not amounting to murder, after the victim's mother filed a complaint and detained him.



Speaking about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Vijaysingh Gurjar, said, "We got a forensic postmortern done and found that the girl had died from strangulation. We inquired into who was present at the time of the death. We learned that the four daughters of the complainant and two sons of the complainant's elder sister were at home. The boy allegedly strangled her in an attempt to stop her from crying. The minor did not know it would lead to the baby's death."

Investigation continues

Police have detained him and are investigating with the help of a juvenile officer, a woman officer and a social worker.

"We are trying to ascertain whether the boy's actions were due to the influence of any online game or social media. We have handed over the body to the family," said Gurjar.



The alleged killing took place at about 8.30 pm on Tuesday, when the complainant and her elder sister were at their workplace, a hospital. Athwalines police booked the minor under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 105 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.