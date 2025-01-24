Resident doctors attacked at KDMC&H: IMA-JDN urges Mathura SP for immediate action

Strongly condemning the assault on resident doctors at Kanti Devi Medical College and Hospital (KDMC&H), Mathura, the Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN) wrote a letter to the Mathura Superintendent of Police (SP) requesting immediate action.

According to the statement, the incident took place on January 24, 2025, at 12.30 am in the emergency department of KDMC&H, Mathura while doctors were treating two RTA patients.

"This heinous attack involved the use of sharp weapons, rods, IV stands, bricks, and mops on PG residents. The perpetrators also robbed postgraduate doctors of their gold chain and rings, threatened to use firearms, and used abusive language. The attack was carried out by a group of individuals who are attendants of the medical college and known to the patient," the letter, dated today, January 24, disclosed details about the incident.

Further, the letter revealed that even after several hours, no FIR has been registered."...only verbal assurances are being given without any concrete steps from the authorities. This lack of action is unacceptable and reflects a grave failure on the part of hospital security, law enforcement, and the administration in ensuring the safety of doctors," the letter added.

These are the demands made by the association:

1. Registration of an FIR against all individuals involved in the assault.

2. Strict legal action against the perpetrators, ensuring that no one involved is spared.

3. Immediate enhancement of security measures in the emergency and other critical hospital departments to prevent future incidents.

4. Accountability from the hospital administration and police authorities for their failure to protect doctors.



"This is not merely an attack on doctors but an attack on the entire medical fraternity. IMA JDN cannot and will not remain silent if justice is delayed. If immediate and appropriate legal action is not taken, we will be compelled to escalate the matter through statewide protests and legal interventions," the association warned.

