Private tutor arrested in Vidisha for alleged sexual exploitation of students

A private tutor has been arrested for allegedly committing an "unnatural act" with his students in the Sironj locality of Vidisha district, said the police, as stated in a report by News24. The incident came to light after five students filed a formal complaint at Sironj police station.



Speaking to ANI, SP Rohit Kashwani stated, "Five students have lodged a complaint against a coaching teacher at Sironj police station regarding the 'unnatural act.' Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 3, 4, 5(F), and 5(L) of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act against the accused and took him into police custody."



The accused, who runs a coaching centre in the Sironj area, allegedly recorded videos of the exploitative acts and used them to blackmail the students. The matter surfaced after one of the videos was leaked, prompting the victims’ families to approach the police.



Acting swiftly on the complaint filed yesterday, Thursday evening, January 23, the police registered a case under the relevant sections and arrested the accused. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the crimes committed and whether more students were victimised.



The case has raised serious concerns about the safety of students in private coaching centres and highlighted the need for stricter monitoring of such establishments.