"Parents must support their daughters": AP Minister

The State government is prioritising education and healthcare for girls from poor families, said Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Thursday, January 23.

Under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, the State is implementing numerous welfare and development schemes to uplift marginalised girls, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

During a surprise visit to the Dr Ambedkar Gurukula Girls’ School in Pedda Pavani village, SPSR Nellore district, the minister, accompanied by local Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) Inturi Nageswara Rao, inspected the school's infrastructure. He interacted with students, teachers, and staff, discussing the academic progress and additional needs of the institution.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister emphasised equal opportunities in education, healthcare, and technical training for girls from disadvantaged backgrounds. Naidu envisions a future where girls from poor families achieve global success.

"We are working tirelessly to make this a reality. Parents must support their daughters and not limit their aspirations to marriage and family responsibilities. Believe in their abilities, and encourage them to achieve their dreams,” he said, appealing to students to work hard toward their goals, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Later, the minister participated in celebrations for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh’s birthday at Singarayakonda and Kandukur.