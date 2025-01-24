NLU Odisha students launch protest against “apathy” and unresolved issues | Here are their demands

National Law University Odisha (NLUO) students have begun an indefinite protest demanding immediate intervention from the university administration to address a range of unresolved issues that have significantly impacted their academic and living conditions.

The protest, spearheaded by the student body, comes after years of administrative apathy and a growing list of grievances that have been ignored by the university authorities.

The student union’s press release outlines the key issues at the heart of the protest, which range from inadequate infrastructure to violations of students' basic rights.

Infrastructure failures, restrictions

One of the primary grievances voiced by the students is the arbitrary restriction of access to the academic blocks after class hours. This has severely limited students’ ability to collaborate and utilise academic spaces outside of their formal class schedule.

Further compounding the issue is the ongoing neglect of critical infrastructure. Despite students paying high fees, including over Rs 90 LPA (lakh per annum) for their education, essential services like WiFi connectivity, air conditioning, and basic sanitation facilities in washrooms remain non-functional. Access to library resources has also been limited, creating additional barriers to learning.

Mental health and lack of support

The students also raised concerns over the administration's stance on mental health. Despite promoting mental health awareness on the surface, the administration has been accused of mocking the mental health struggles of students, students say.

They allege that the institution has trivialised the tragic deaths of community members and failed to provide adequate support for those facing mental health challenges.

The protest has also been driven by the administration’s tendency to unilaterally alter important policies without consulting the student body.

Examination and evaluation patterns have been changed twice over the past two years, with the latest change made on January 1, 2025, without any student consultation. The imposition of arbitrary hostel and proctor rules, including punitive measures like suspensions without due process, has further eroded trust between students and the administration.

Breach of privacy

A significant violation that has raised alarm among the student body is the breach of privacy rights.

On November 11, 2024, the university administration allegedly leaked the Aadhaar and sensitive personal data of over 1,200 students, placing them at risk of identity theft and financial fraud.

The administration’s response to student protests and grievances has been equally troubling, says the press release.

The university has reportedly used show-cause notices as a tool to intimidate students attempting to voice concerns.

In the face of these ongoing issues, the students are demanding immediate action from the administration. They are calling for transparency, accountability, and improvements in basic living and academic conditions.