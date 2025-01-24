National Girl Child Day: "Their feats continue to inspire us all," says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, Friday, January 24, emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to empowering the girl child and ensuring ample opportunities for their growth and success. This was stated in a report by IANS.



Highlighting their achievements on National Girl Child Day, PM Modi shared on X, “Today, on National Girl Child Day, we reiterate our commitment to keep empowering the girl child and ensure a wide range of opportunities for her. India is proud of the accomplishments of the girl child across all fields. Their feats continue to inspire us all.”



He further elaborated on the government’s efforts, stating, “Our Government has focused on sectors like education, technology, skills, healthcare etc. which have contributed to empowering the girl child. We are equally resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against the girl child.”



National Girl Child Day, observed annually on January 24, is a significant occasion dedicated to advocating for the rights, education, and welfare of girls.



Initiated in 2008 by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, the day seeks to foster awareness about the importance of empowering girls and creating an environment where they can flourish free from gender discrimination.



A government press release underscored that the day aims to raise awareness about the rights of girls while ensuring they receive equal opportunities and support without bias. It also serves to address inequalities faced by girls, promote education, and encourage society to value and respect girls as equals.



The release further emphasised the need to transform societal attitudes toward girls, tackle issues like female foeticide, and raise awareness about the declining sex ratio. It highlighted the importance of fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment for girls.



Since its launch in 2015, the Modi government’s flagship scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Save Daughters, Educate Daughters), has been instrumental in improving the child sex ratio and empowering girls through multifaceted initiatives.



National Girl Child Day serves as a platform to address critical challenges faced by girls, such as child marriage, female foeticide, and limited access to education and healthcare. It provides an opportunity to initiate dialogue and develop solutions to overcome these issues.



The day acts as a vital reminder of the significance of empowering girls and promoting equality. Through targeted initiatives, policies, and awareness campaigns, the government continues its efforts to eliminate gender disparities, advance education, and ensure the well-being of girls across the country.



Such initiatives not only transform individual lives but also contribute to building a more inclusive and progressive society. Recognising the immense potential of every girl child is a crucial step toward shaping a brighter and more equitable future for all.