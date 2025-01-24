"Measures aimed at enhancing safety & welfare of our students": Ashoka University says as students protest new security protocols

Following the student protests at Ashoka University in Sonipat, Haryana, regarding new security measures like a vehicle check and prohibition of bringing cigarettes and alcohol on campus, the private university released a media holding statement.

It reads as follows:

"The recent measures of screening baggage and belongings at Ashoka University Campus are aimed at enhancing the safety and welfare of our students.

These measures have been implemented in consultation with Faculty & Staff representatives and keeping the Student Government & Campus Ministry involved.

All students returning from their winter break moved into the campus last weekend undergoing the baggage scanning without a hitch. Since Monday classes have resumed and other campus activities are happening as usual.

We are constantly engaging with the Student Government for their inputs on how to improve safety of the students.

The University is taking all necessary steps in this matter, keeping in view the overall safety and well-being of the students, which is paramount to us."

The varsity’s Vice-President of Operations shared the new protocols via an email on January 13, according to a report by PTI. The students have been protesting regarding the same.