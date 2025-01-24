Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) November 2024 exam results declared: Check UG & PG results online

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) has announced the results for the November 2024 examinations of various courses, including BA (Bachelor of Arts) BSc (Bachelor of Science), BCom (Bachelor of Commerce), MA (Master of Arts), MSc (Master of Science), MCom (Master of Commerce), and others. This was stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

The MSU Results 2025 are available online on the official website http://msuniv.ac.in. Students who appeared for these exams can check and download their results through the direct link provided on the website once officially released. To access the results, students need to input their registration number.



Latest update on MSU results 2025

The university has released results for several UG and PG programmes. Students can view their MS University results on the official exam portal http://msuniv.ac.in.



How to check MSU results 2025?

Students can follow these steps to access their annual results for various UG and PG courses online:



1. Visit the official website of the university: http://msuniv.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the ‘Examination’ section.

3. Click on the ‘Result’ option.

4. Select your course and click on the corresponding link.

5. Enter your details, including your registration number.

6. View your result displayed on the screen.

7. Download the scorecard or take a printout for future reference.



About Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU)

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, established in 1990, is located in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).