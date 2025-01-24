"I have invested Rs 6 lakh already": Parents express worry as FIIT-JEE centres shut down

Nearly, eight FIITJEE (Forum For Indian Institute of Technology - Joint Entrance Examination) coaching centres have shut over the past week. This abrupt closure has left hundreds of students and parents in a lurch. According to a report in NDTV, the closure came after several teachers at the institute quit en masse, over unpaid salaries.

The coaching centres that were closed are located in Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Varanasi, Delhi, and Patna. The latest centre to close was in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The centre’s administration reportedly tried to arrange for teachers from Noida, but that didn’t last long, and they had to shut the institute.

The parents have alleged that the private coaching institute did not give them any prior notice or issue any refund. Many have also filed police complaints, the report stated.

A parent said they were assured that these FIITJEE coaching centres would not shut down. “I have invested Rs 6 lakh already...they took everyone's money and told us that classes would go on,” shared the parent of a student studying at the FIITJEE institute in Meerut, reported NDTV.

Another parent, who invested Rs 4 lakh, shared that the FIITJEE teachers informed them that most faculty members were leaving because they had not been paid salaries for several months. The coaching institute has been in a financial crisis due to fresh administrative and civic action against its centres for violating licensing and fire safety rules.

The current crisis started just after the end of the academic session for students appearing on January 22, 23 and 24 Session-1 of JEE Mains.