Gujarat: School declares holiday today due to bomb threat email

A private school in Vadodara today, Friday, January 24, received an email at 4 am threatening them that the campus will be blown up, police said. After receiving the bomb threat, school authorities immediately informed the parents and declared a holiday for students and staff to ensure their safety.



"All agencies are actively investigating the matter. Several schools in other states also received similar threat emails yesterday. The authorities are taking no chances. The whole building has been sanitised, and the cyber cell is also trying to trace the email's origin," a senior police official told India Today TV.



While cops have confirmed that there are no credible threats associated with these events, the Vadodara Police have emphasised that ensuring public safety remains at the top of their priorities.



Giving more details, police said that further updates will depend on the findings from the cyber team's ongoing probe into the threat email.

Mumbai schools

Similarly, a school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area of Mumbai received an email threatening the presence of a bomb on January 23. Following the receipt of the email, local police and a bomb squad team arrived at the school. Investigations at the site have begun.



The email mentioned that the bomb was placed by a group referred to as the "Afzal Gang." Meanwhile, authorities are working to verify the threat.



"A bomb threat email prompted an immediate security response at a school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara region of Mumbai, with local law enforcement and explosive detection personnel dispatched to conduct a thorough investigation of the premises," Mumbai Police was quoted as saying by ANI.