Deportation fear forces Indian students in US to quit undocumented jobs amid immigration policy uncertainty

In the weeks leading up to President Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, several Indian students in the United States have quit their off-the-books jobs, fearing deportation under the new administration’s stricter immigration policies, as stated in a report by the Time of India.

While these part-time roles help cover essential living costs, students say the risk of jeopardising their future in the country is too great — especially with hefty education loans looming over them.



US regulations allow international students on F-1 visas to work up to 20 hours a week on campus. However, many students resort to undocumented off-campus jobs, such as working in restaurants, gas stations, or retail stores, to cover rent, groceries, and other expenses. With speculation of tightened enforcement and potential workplace raids, students are giving up such jobs to protect their visa status.



"I used to work in a small cafe after my college hours to cover my monthly expenses. I earned $7 per hour and worked six hours every day," said Arjun*, a graduate student at a university in Illinois and added, "Though it was a comfortable arrangement, I quit a week after hearing that immigration authorities might crack down on unauthorised work. I can't take any chances, especially after borrowing $50,000 (Rs 42.5 lakh approx.)."



Neha*, a master’s student in New York, shared similar concerns. "We've heard talk about random checks at workplaces. So, my friends and I have decided to stop working for now. It's hard, but we don't want to risk deportation or losing our student visa status. My parents have already sacrificed too much to send me here." Neha, originally from Hyderabad, was earning $8 an hour working at an eatery.



Many students plan to reassess their decision in a few months but, in the meantime, are relying on savings or borrowing from friends and family back in India. "But it is not a sustainable solution," said Rohan Srikanth*, a computer science student in Texas. "I have already used up most of my savings and have started borrowing small amounts from my roommate. I don't know how long I can go on like this," he shared.



Rohan added that asking his parents for financial help feels daunting because they are already stretched thin. "I feel guilty asking them for money. But maybe I’ll have to do that soon, as I see no other option right now," he admitted.



The mounting uncertainty has also led to growing mental health concerns, with many students feeling overwhelmed by financial pressures and the emotional toll of their situation.