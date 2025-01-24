Delhi HC issues notice on plea for re-election of Kirori Mal College student union vacant seats

The Delhi High Court, today, Friday, January 24, issued a notice in response to a petition seeking immediate re-election for the two vacant Central Councillor seats in the Kirori Mal College (KMC) Student Union for the 2024-2025 academic year. This was stated in a report by Social News XYZ



A Bench led by Justice Sachin Datta sought responses from Delhi University, its Chief Election Officer, Kirori Mal College, and other involved parties.



The plea was filed by Daksha Bhardwaj, a BA Sanskrit (Honours) student who ran for the position of President in the KMC Student Union elections. Bhardwaj argued that the failure to conduct re-elections for the vacant seats constitutes a violation of the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines and deprives students of their rights.



The petition highlighted that the college administration had declared the elections for the two Central Councillor posts null and void on November 25. However, despite 48 days passing since that announcement, fresh elections have not been conducted as mandated by the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.



The Lyngdoh Committee guidelines stipulate that re-elections must be held within two months for any vacant major posts. In the absence of re-elections, the guidelines recommend that the Vice-President and Joint Secretary be promoted to the posts of President and Secretary, respectively, where applicable.



According to the petition, the role of the Central Councillor is vital, as it involves representing the college in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Central Council.



“The actions of the administration are completely arbitrary and against the principle of natural justice. This is a clear violation of traditions and practices that are being followed in other colleges of Delhi University or DUSU elections. The petitioner has raised his grievance at the appropriate stage and before the appropriate authorities and there is complete failure on their part to comply with the directions of Lyngdoh Committee recommendations,” stated the plea filed through advocate Ashu Bidhuri.

The petitioner contended that the failure of the administration to hold re-elections has forced him to seek judicial intervention.



“Elections to any office/body are required to be free, fair, and transparent. Elections lie at the core of democracy. The authority entrusted by law to hold/conduct such elections is to be completely independent of any extraneous influence/consideration,” the plea emphasised.



The court is expected to take further action following the responses from the concerned parties.