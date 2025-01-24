CBSE issues guidelines on exam ethics for Class X, XII Board exams starting February 15, 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official notice outlining examination ethics for Class X and XII students ahead of the Board exams scheduled to commence on February 15, 2025. This was stated in a report by India Today.



Addressing principals and school heads, the notice emphasises the importance of conducting fair and transparent examinations, underlining that it is essential for the academic integrity and well-being of students.

To ensure this, CBSE has introduced detailed “Unfair Means Rules” and urged school authorities to communicate these guidelines effectively to students.



The notice calls on school principals and heads to inform students about examination ethics and the penalties associated with violations. Schools are also advised to ensure that parents are briefed about these guidelines through official notices.



On examination days, students are strictly prohibited from carrying any unauthorised items to the examination centre. As per the "Unfair Means Act" mentioned in the notice, possession or use of electronic devices capable of communication, such as mobile phones, will be considered an act of malpractice. Spreading rumours that could disrupt the smooth conduct of exams is also strictly prohibited.



Permitted items include the admit card, school identity card, government-issued photo ID, stationery in a transparent pouch, geometry box, pens, scale, writing pad, transparent water bottle, analogue watch, bus pass, and metro card. Students are advised to adhere to these rules to avoid penalties.



For further details, refer to the official notice issued by CBSE, check here: (https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents/Making_Examination_Class_X%20_XII_23012025.pdf).