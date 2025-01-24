The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has announced the results of the C-DAC Common Admission Test (C-CAT) 2025 today, January 24, 2025. Candidates can now access their results on the official website, cdac.in, by logging in with their application number and password. This was stated in a report by Jagran Josh.



What do the C-DAC C-CAT 2025 results show?

The result sheet includes the following details:

- Candidate's name

- Form number

- Ranks achieved in all sections

- Option for course and training centre selection



The C-DAC C-CAT 2025 exams were held on January 11 and 12, 2025.

Next Steps: Counselling and seat allocation

Candidates who meet the qualifying marks can proceed to the counselling and seat allocation stages for C-DAC C-CAT 2025.

- During the lock-in period, candidates must register and confirm their course and training centre preferences.

- Seat allocation will be based on three factors:

1. Ranks obtained in the results

2. Course preferences

3. Training centre preferences



Understanding the ranking system

- Ranks are awarded based on performance in Section A, Sections A+B, and Sections A+B+C.

- Candidates qualifying in multiple sections will receive multiple ranks.

- The bottom 10% of candidates with the lowest scores will be disqualified.

- Candidates scoring zero or less after the lowest ranks are removed will also be disqualified.



How to check the C-DAC C-CAT 2025 results?

Follow these steps to access your results:

1. Visit the official website at cdac.in.

2. Login using your form number and password.

3. Click on the "C-CAT 2025 Result" link.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print your results for future reference.



Make sure to check your results and prepare for the next stages of the admission process.

On Fri, Jan 24, 2025 at 6:31 PM Siddhi Jojare <jo.siddhi16@gmail.com> wrote:C-DAC C-CAT 2025 results declared: Check your scores on cdac.in Candidates who meet the qualifying marks can proceed to the counselling and seat allocation stages for C-DAC C-CAT 2025



The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has announced the results of the C-DAC Common Admission Test (C-CAT) 2025 today, January 24, 2025. Candidates can now access their results on the official website, cdac.in, by logging in with their application number and password. This was stated in a report by Jagran Josh.



What do the C-DAC C-CAT 2025 results show?

The result sheet includes the following details:

- Candidate's name

- Form number

- Ranks achieved in all sections

- Option for course and training centre selection



The C-DAC C-CAT 2025 exams were held on January 11 and 12, 2025.

Next Steps: Counselling and seat allocation

Candidates who meet the qualifying marks can proceed to the counselling and seat allocation stages for C-DAC C-CAT 2025.

- During the lock-in period, candidates must register and confirm their course and training centre preferences.

- Seat allocation will be based on three factors:

1. Ranks obtained in the results

2. Course preferences

3. Training centre preferences



Understanding the ranking system

- Ranks are awarded based on performance in Section A, Sections A+B, and Sections A+B+C.

- Candidates qualifying in multiple sections will receive multiple ranks.

- The bottom 10% of candidates with the lowest scores will be disqualified.

- Candidates scoring zero or less after the lowest ranks are removed will also be disqualified.



How to check the C-DAC C-CAT 2025 results?

Follow these steps to access your results:

1. Visit the official website at cdac.in.

2. Login using your form number and password.

3. Click on the "C-CAT 2025 Result" link.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print your results for future reference.



Make sure to check your results and prepare for the next stages of the admission process.