BPSC 70th prelims result released with conditions amidst ongoing controversy

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result of the 70th preliminary examination but with a disclaimer, as stated in a report by News18. The notification states, "The result of the above examination may be affected by the judgment passed in the Hon'ble High Court, Patna in CWJC No. - 36/2025, Pappu Kumar and others vs State Government and others."

This implies that the validity of the result is subject to the outcome of a case pending in the Patna High Court, leaving the matter unresolved.



The BPSC's conditional result stems from a controversy regarding alleged malpractices at an examination centre in Patna. Following complaints and protests, the examination for candidates of the concerned centre was reconducted on January 4, 2025.

However, the issue escalated into a larger agitation, during which candidates faced a lathi charge by the police. Subsequently, petitions were filed in both the Supreme Court and the Patna High Court, seeking the cancellation of the entire examination process. The case remains under judicial consideration.



On January 16, a bench led by Justice Arvind Singh Chandel heard the plea filed by Pappu Kumar and others. The court directed the state government and BPSC to submit affidavits by January 30, clarifying their stance. While permitting the result's release, the court emphasised that its validity hinges on the final verdict of the ongoing case. The next hearing is scheduled for January 31.



As the situation stands, the fate of the BPSC 70th preliminary examination result remains uncertain, awaiting the judiciary's decision.