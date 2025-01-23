Zoho CEO comes out in support of IIT Madras Director amidst gomutra/cow urine controversy

Zoho, a technology company's CEO Sridhar Vembu, extended support to the Indian Institute of Technology's (IIT) Madras Director, Prof V Kamakoti, who received backlash for talking about cow urine or gomutra. Stating that modern science is waking up to its benefits, Vembu backed Kamakoti.

Kamakoti recently faced backlash for saying that cow urine, or gomutra, possesses antibacterial, antifungal, and digestive properties that could help treat conditions like fever and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). His comments proved extremely controversial, and a section of the internet said his claims were not backed by science, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

In his speech at a Pongal celebration on January 15, the IIT Madras director quoted scientific studies and peer-reviewed papers to make his point about the benefits of ‘gomutra.’ “The antifungal, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of cow urine have been scientifically demonstrated… Top journals in the United States have published scientific evidence,” Kamakoti stated.

Vembu supports Kamakoti

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu shared a post in support of V Kamakoti on Tuesday, January 21. He praised the IIT Madras director as “an accomplished researcher” who had backed his claims on gomutra with scientific evidence.

“IIT Madras Director Prof Kamakoti is an accomplished researcher and educator. He gave citations of scientific papers on the beneficial properties of cow urine. Modern science is increasingly recognising the value of our traditional insights. Online mobs are simply channeling their own prejudices, not based on any scientific insight,” wrote the CEO of Zoho.

“Stay strong Prof Kamakoti. Don't give into the attack mobs,” he added.

A few months ago, Vembu had been blasted as a “health-illiterate boomer uncle” by Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, aka The Liver Doc, over the issue of grounding via walking barefoot, stated the report by the Hindustan Times.