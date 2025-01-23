Systemic bias in ONGC promotions? RTI data reveals alarming underrepresentation of OBC officers

A Right to Information (RTI) appeal filed by the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) has revealed shocking disparities in the representation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) officers in promotions within the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

The data highlights a glaring imbalance in OBC representation at decision-making levels. The data reveals that while numbers at entry and lower executive levels (E0–E2) may appear satisfactory, representation at key decision-making positions from E3 (Superintendent Engineer) to E9 (Executive Director) paints a stark picture of systemic exclusion.

Most notably, the number of OBC officers at the highest level, E9, is zero, while Scheduled Caste (SC) officers meet their mandated 10% representation.

AIOBCSA National President G Kiran Kumar Gowd pointed out that the required 27% reservation for OBCs is not being upheld in promotions, particularly at higher executive levels, where decision-making power is concentrated.

According to Kumar, this discrepancy points to the systemic exclusion of OBC officers and the absence of reservation policies for them in the promotion process.

“The numbers are acceptable at the lower executive levels, but from E3 onward, the representation is alarmingly low. This could reflect internal caste biases and discrimination,” he said.

AIOBCSA, which has been filing RTIs across educational institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), has now shifted its focus to Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The association’s findings reveal a pattern of structural inequity across sectors, mirroring the caste-based discrimination often seen in educational spaces.

The data also highlights how affirmative action policies are required in promotions for the OBC community, as are those for the Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribes(ST).

Kumar stated that these findings bolster the nationwide demand for reservation in promotions for OBC officers. He added that ONGC, as a Maharatna PSU, must take accountability for these disparities and issue a statement explaining why these gaps persist.

The association plans to escalate its advocacy efforts by writing to ministries, organising protests, and demanding systemic changes to ensure fair representation of OBCs in decision-making roles.