'Stay home, stay safe’: Banned outfit SFJ threatens Delhi students and school staff ahead of Republic Day

Four days ahead of Republic Day, several schools across Delhi received an email allegedly from the banned pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), urging them to suspend participation in Republic Day celebrations.

In a “direct and urgent directive” email allegedly sent by the group, it said, “SFJ is taking decisive action to prevent President Murmu from unfurling the Tiranga as a protest against the Indian Constitution, which erases identity and perpetuates systemic oppression,” stated a report by The Indian Express.

Additionally, in the light of “the high risk of violence and state retaliation," the email sender instructed Delhi’s schools to suspend participation in the Republic Day celebration and refrain from sending “students or staff to any R-Day events.”

“Ensure families are informed to keep their children at home on January 26. Participation in Republic Day events poses a grave threat to the safety of students and staff. It is your responsibility to prioritise their well-being on symbolic involvement in state-sponsored celebrations. Delhi has been warned. Stay Home, Stay Safe,” the email read.

A senior police officer said while the authenticity of the emails is being verified, the Delhi Police are investigating the matter to find the source.

“We are on high alert for any potential disturbances surrounding Republic Day festivities,” the officer added.

Earlier, the Delhi Police apprehended a 16-year-old student of a private school who was reportedly connected to a group that had allegedly been sending bomb threats via email to several schools for many months.