SSC GD admit card 2025: Awaiting release

The Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce the release date for the SSC GD Admit Card 2025, as stated in a report by the Hindustan Times.

Once available, candidates will be able to download the hall ticket for the Constable (GD) examination, which includes roles in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau for the year 2025. The official website for these downloads will be ssc.gov.in.



According to the official notification, the SSC GD admit cards will also be accessible through the websites of the commission's regional offices, as well as from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) website at http://www.crpf.gov.in.



The written examination for Constable GD is scheduled to take place on multiple dates: February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25 in 2025. This will be conducted as a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) and will be available in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages.

Candidates will face a multiple-choice paper consisting of 80 questions, with each question carrying 2 marks. Please be mindful that there will be negative markings, with 0.25 marks deducted for each incorrect response.



This recruitment aims to fill a total of 39,481 posts for Constable (General Duty) across various forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and the Secretariat Security Force (SSF), along with positions for Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).



The registration process for the examination commenced on September 5 and closed on October 14, 2024.



Regarding how candidates will be shortlisted for the SSC GD 2025 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST): Both male and female candidates will be selected on a state-wise, area-wise, and category-wise basis, based on their merit in the Computer-Based Examination (including any applicable NCC bonus marks).