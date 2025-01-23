Srikakulam: 23-year-old arrested for assaulting 8-year-old

Srikakulam police arrested Naru Prasad, a 23-year-old man from Bantupalli village in Ranastalam mandal, on Wednesday, January 22, for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

Srikakulam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ch Vivekananda revealed the details of the case at a press conference.

According to DSP Vivekananda, Naru Prasad allegedly lured the girl upstairs to the village secretariat with chocolates and sexually assaulted her on Monday, January 21. He then left the girl alone in the building.

The victim's mother, Nagamani, noticed her daughter having difficulty urinating and inquired about the incident. Based on the girl's information, the JR Puram police registered a case under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) and launched an investigation.

"We have registered a case under sections 65(2) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and 5(m) read with 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, against the accused," DSP Vivekananda informed the media and added, "He was arrested and produced before the court on Wednesday."

A 45 year old teacher was dismissed for harassing a girl student from government aided school in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district.

According to various sources, a 15-year-old girl student has been studying in Class X in a government-aided school in Thandikudi in Kodaikanal for the past several years. A teacher, K Panneerselvam, verbally harassed the girl by sending messages on mobile phones on many occasions.

The girl informed the parents about the issue, who lodged a complaint with school administration. Since the teacher had a good track record, the inquiry was delayed.

Later, the pressure built from the district education department. The school administration formed a local committee to look into the issue and the teacher was found guilty and immediately dismissed from service.