Rajasthan reschedules NEET-PG Round 3 counselling. Details here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET PG) Round 3 counselling schedule has been rescheduled. SMS Medical College, Jaipur, has revised the Rajasthan NEET-PG Round 3 counselling schedule and informed aspirants that the registration window will be reopened on January 29, according to a report by Careers360.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also extended the NEET-PG counselling 2024 schedule as Round 3 is the last chance for seat degradation. The Rajasthan NEET-PG counselling re-registration will be made available on the official website, rajpgneet2024.org, on January 29 and will be closed on January 30 at 2 pm.

The facility to pay the security deposit will be available till 4 pm on the last date. Rajasthan NEET-PG choice-filling and locking will also be reopened, as the choices submitted by them in the previous two rounds will not be considered for Round 3 allotments.

Moreover, this is the last chance for aspirants to change or upgrade their choices for both state and MCC All India Quota (AIQ) counselling, stated Careers360.

The revised schedule for NEET PG counselling 2024 round 3 is:

January 30 till 12 noon: Last date for depositing the application fee

January 30 by 2 pm: Last date for submitting the application form

January 30 by 4 pm: Deposition of security amount

January 31 till 11.55 pm: Choice filling and choice locking

February 1: Printing of the online application form after auto-locking of the choices filled and saved by the candidates