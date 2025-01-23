Perplexity AI Founder, an IIT Madras alumnus, offers free access to its pro version to students, faculty

Founder and CEO of conversational search engine Preplexity AI (Artificial Intelligence), Dr Aravind Srinivas, has offered free access to its pro version to all students, faculty, and staff of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. Srinivas is an alumnus of IIT Madras.

Dr Aravind Srinivas, who graduated with a BTech and MTech (Dual Degree) in EE (Electrical Engineering) from IIT Madras in 2017, went on to found Perplexity AI in the United States (US). Further, he completed his PhD at the University of California, Berkeley. The start-up is currently valued at US$ 9 billion.

According to a statement issued by the institute, key features of Perplexity are: - Real-time information

- Conversational interface

- Source transparency

- Advanced AI technology

Highlighting the benefits to students from this initiative, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Perplexity combines real-time internet search with large language models to deliver detailed answers backed by trusted sources. Students around the world use Perplexity to kickstart their research, find high-quality sources in seconds, and study for examinations. With Pro, students unlock the top AI models and unlimited Pro Searches. We are excited to partner with Dr Aravind and Perplexity to offer this resource to all. The institute thanks Aravind for this generous gesture.”

Looking forward to working with IIT Madras, Perplexity AI Founder-CEO Dr Aravind Srinivas, who was a student of Prof B Ravindran, Head of Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, said, “Knowledge is power, and one of its most powerful things is that it is available to anyone who wants to achieve it. AI native search is changing how future generations learn and consume information online, and it is an honour to make Perplexity Pro available to all students at my alma mater. IIT Madras has significantly shaped the person I am today. With this collaboration, I am optimistic about how the future generation will build remarkable AI products and models globally and in India.”