IMA-JDN urges Health Minister Nadda's intervention to resolve hostel issues of PG residents

The India Medical Association - Junior Doctors Network (IMA - JDN) seeks Union Health Minister JP Nadda's intervention to address hostels and their non-compliance with NMC (National Medical Commission) regulations for postgraduate medical (PG) residents.

A letter dated January 21 read, "On behalf of the Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN), we are writing to draw your attention to an urgent and critical issue affecting postgraduate medical residents across the nation. These concerns, which significantly impact their physical and mental well-being, stem from violations of the directives issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC)."

Concerns raised by residents nationwide are:

1. Hostel and mess fees charged by medical colleges are significantly higher than the costs of private accommodations and food services available locally.

2. Rooms are often shared by three or four residents, creating an environment that is unsuitable for rest, study, or recovery after long working hours. Additional washrooms and common areas are unhygienic and inadequately maintained, while many hostels lack basic amenities such as study tables, chairs, cupboards, proper ventilation, and access to clean drinking water.

3. The enforcement of mandatory hostel stays contravenes Regulation 5.6 of the PGMER, 2023. Non-compliance with NMC regulations may result in penalties, including reduction in seats, monetary fines, or suspension of admissions, as outlined in Regulations 9.1 and 9.2 of the PGMER, 2023.

4. Food served in the hostel mess is of substandard quality, leading to health issues among residents. Additionally, regular inspections of food safety, hygiene, and quality are lacking.

Highlighting these concerns, the association demanded that an official directive be issued to all medical colleges requiring them to adhere to NMC guidelines regarding hostel stays and mess services.

Other demands are:

- Improve hostel living conditions with less occupancy per room and maintain hygienic and safe living conditions, including the installation of CCTV surveillance in common areas for safety. And provide basic amenities

- Regulate hostel and mess fee

- Ensure food safety and regular inspections

"We earnestly request your immediate intervention to address these concerns and enforce uniform compliance with NMC regulations across all medical institutions in India. Your decisive action will not only uphold the dignity and welfare of residents but also strengthen the foundation of our healthcare system," the letter concluded.