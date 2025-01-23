Hostel raids, harassment allegations, and fear: The troubled campus of MMCH Palamu

The students and faculty of Medini Rai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) Palamu, Jharkhand find themselves in the midst of a storm, with allegations of harassment, derogatory comments, and questionable administrative decisions surrounding the newly appointed Principal, Dr PN Mahto.

Complaints from students, female residents, and faculty paint a picture of fear, mistrust, and misconduct under the current leadership, prompting the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) to take up their cause.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, a representative of FAIMA, expressed deep concern over the ongoing issues, stating, “As an organisation, we have received several complaints against Dr Mahto, particularly regarding his inappropriate remarks toward female students and his overall misconduct. In the interest of student safety and a conducive academic environment, we have demanded his immediate removal until the inquiry into these allegations is completed."

Disturbing allegations

One of the most troubling allegations against Dr Mahto includes inappropriate remarks directed at female students. According to a formal complaint submitted to the hospital superintendent, Dr Mahto allegedly made comments such as, “Girls get attracted to boys with superbikes” and “If you want to make physical relations, go to hotels.”

Few female students, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “His attitude toward female students has always been unsettling. Once, when approached to discuss the poor condition of the hostel facilities, he completely dismissed our concerns and instead gave a moral lecture about boys and girls interacting. It’s as if he’s obsessed with policing our behaviour rather than improving our living conditions.”

They also recalled incidents where Dr Mahto’s car was seen parked outside the girls’ hostel late at night, and he would allegedly ask female students to return to their rooms, even before curfew hours.

Late-night calls and threats

In another shocking claim, Dr Mahto is accused of calling female students late at night under the pretense of urgency.

Dr Jaideep Kr Choudhary, National Executive Member of FAIMA and Vice-President of IMA-JDN Jharkhand, condemned this behaviour, saying, “Even if it was urgent, there are designated Class Representatives (CRs) and male students who could have been contacted. Calling female students at odd hours raises serious questions about his intentions.”

According to students, when they submitted a complaint about such behaviour on January 13, Dr Mahto allegedly threatened them, saying their careers would be ruined if they did not withdraw their grievances.

The hostel raid controversy

Tensions escalated further when a raid was conducted on both boys’ and girls’ hostels on January 18, allegedly orchestrated by Dr Mahto. Students were initially told that the raid was conducted by the Narcotics Bureau under the NDPS Act, only to later discover that it was a local police operation.

“It felt like a house arrest,” one student recalled. “We were not allowed to step out of our rooms, and there was no clarity on what was happening. Later, we found out that the raid had no official clearance and was likely staged by the principal to flex his power,” he claimed.

Dr Choudhary pointed out a pattern, saying, “Dr Mahto has a history of such behaviour. When he was Head of Department (HoD) of Physiology at MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur, similar complaints of harassment were filed against him. However, instead of facing strict action, he was merely given a warning and allowed to continue. It’s appalling that someone with such a record was appointed to a position as important as principal.”

Calls for immediate action

FAIMA has formally written to the Health Minister of Jharkhand, demanding Dr Mahto’s immediate suspension and an impartial inquiry into the allegations.

“It’s not just about the students’ safety; it’s about their futures. They are living in fear and cannot focus on their education in such an environment,” Dr Rohan emphasised.

Students, too, are desperate for change. “Our college’s reputation has been tarnished, and so has ours,” a student said and added, “We feel traumatised, and every day under this administration feels like a battle.”

The road ahead

FAIMA has urged the government to ensure that such individuals are debarred from holding administrative positions in the future. They stress that students’ safety, dignity, and education must be prioritised over bureaucratic inaction or political considerations.

As MMCH Palamu grapples with this turmoil, the medical community at large waits for swift and decisive action. After all, the future of healthcare lies in the hands of today’s students and their voices cannot go unheard.