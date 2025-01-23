Goa NEET-PG 2024: Choice filling deadline extended to February 3; key details and documents required

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa, has extended the deadline for the choice-filling process of the Goa National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024, as stated in a report by India TV.

According to the official notice, medical aspirants can submit their college and programme preferences by February 3, 2025. Earlier, the deadline for submitting the application form was January 22, 2025. Aspirants can complete the choice-filling process through the official website, dte.goa.gov.in.



The seat allotment results will be released after the choice-filling process concludes. Seat allocation will be based on the candidate's NEET-PG rank, MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) rank, seat availability, and reservation criteria. Candidates who fail to submit their preferences during this period will not be considered for the remaining seats in the third round.



Following the announcement of the merit list, eligible candidates must report to their allotted institute with the required documents to confirm their admission. The Goa NEET-PG 2024 merit list will first be published as a provisional list, followed by the final merit list. It will include details such as the candidate's name, NEET-PG rank, state merit rank, percentile score, date of birth, and other relevant information.



Documents required for Goa NEET PG 2024 counselling



Candidates appearing for NEET PG 2024 counselling must carry the following documents:



- Rotatory Internship Completion Certificate

- Registration Certificate from NMC (National Medical Commission)

- NEET PG/MDS Scorecard 2024

- Secondary School Certificate (for date of birth proof)

- Valid Photo ID (for example, driving license, PAN card, voter ID, passport)

- Caste Certificate (if applicable; Other Backward Classes candidates must not belong to the creamy layer)

- Physically Handicapped (PH) Certificate (if applicable)



Ensure all documents are to avoid delays during the admission process.