Four persons, including three, students of Mantralaya died in road accident near Sindhanur

Three students of Guru Sarvabhouma Samskrit Vidyapeetha of Mantralayam of Andhra Pradesh near Raichur district of Karnataka and the driver of the vehicle were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when the vehicle, in which they were travelling, turned turtle near Sindhanur of Raichur district on Tuesday, January 21.

The deceased have been identified as Hayavadana s/o Prahlad Acharya (18), native of Bellary; Sujayeendra s/o Krishnamurthy (22), native of Mantralaya; Abhilash d/o Ashwath Oli (20), native of Koppal; and the driver Kamsali Shiva s/o Somanna (20), stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A student of Guru Sarvabhouma Vidyapeetha Srihari, who has also sustained injuries, filed a complaint that at Sindhanur Police Station on Wednesday, January 22, stating that due to the negligent driving of the cruiser vehicle on Tuesday, January 21, by the driver Kamsali, the cruiser turned turtle and four persons died in the accident near Vaishnavi Devi Temple Cross on Raichur-Sindhanur Road.

According to the sources, many students of Guru Sarvabhowma Sanskrit Vidyapeetha Mantralayam were going towards Anegundi to participate in the Uttaraaraadhane (concluding day religious programme) of Sri Narahari Tirtha Swamiji on Tuesday in four cruisers.

One of the cruisers which Kamsali was driving turned turtle near Vaishnavi Devi temple Cross near Sindhanur.

In the incident, four persons were killed and 10 others sustained, Srihari said in the complaint lodged at Sindhanur Police Station.

Pontiff of Mantralaya Sri Raghavendra Swamy Matha Mantralaya Shri Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji expressed shock concerning the incident and has expressed his condolences.