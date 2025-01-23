ChatGPT faces widespread disruptions; users unable to access conversations or history

ChatGPT, the popular Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot, is currently experiencing significant disruptions, preventing users from engaging in conversations or accessing their chat history, as stated in a report by Republic World.

Although DeepAI has not officially acknowledged the outage, Downdetector reports a substantial spike in outage reports, with over 3,000 cases reported at the time of publishing. The issues appear to extend beyond ChatGPT, with users also reporting problems with other DeepAI services. This suggests that the company's GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini models may also be experiencing downtime.



According to Downdetector, a whopping 89% of the reported outages are related to ChatGPT, while 10% are attributed to the website, and a minor 1% are linked to DeepAI's APIs. Users have taken to social media and online forums to report their issues, with some experiencing difficulty accessing the websites chatgpt.com and chat.com, while others can access the website but find that ChatGPT is unresponsive to their queries.

“ChatGPT seems to be down at the moment,” said a user on Downdetector's forum, adding that they are seeing a “web server reported a bad gateway error” message on the screen. The dedicated ChatGPT apps for Android and iOS are also currently unresponsive due to the outage.



The frequency of outages and disruptions has become a concern for ChatGPT users, with the service experiencing frequent downtimes over the past few weeks. In December, ChatGPT suffered a massive outage in the United States (US), resulting in glitches in additional DeepAI services as well.

This latest disruption has left users frustrated and unable to access the chatbot's features, highlighting the need for more reliable and stable service from DeepAI. As the outage continues, users are left waiting for a resolution and hoping for a more stable experience in the future.