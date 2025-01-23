Aspirants express outrage over insufficient railway recruitment vacancies

The recent Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) notification has sparked widespread frustration among aspirants, as evidenced by social media posts under the trending hashtag. This was stated in a report by The Telegraph.

Despite an alarming number of vacant positions in the railway sector, only 32,438 vacancies have been announced for Group D recruitment, leaving many disheartened.



Students are demanding that the government increase the number of vacancies to at least one lakh, citing the lack of job opportunities and the long gap since the last recruitment. The application process opened recently and will remain active until February 22. However, with this recruitment coming after a six-year hiatus, many feel let down.



Here’s how students are reacting:

One user addressed the railway minister, saying, “When will you understand the pain of students? There are lakhs of vacancies in railways, but recruitment is only for 32,000 posts. What kind of joke is this?”



Another wrote, “After five years, only 32,000 posts have been announced. Shame! #RailwayLevel1_1Lakh_VacancyDo.”



Criticism continued with comments like, “Railway recruitment came late, and even then, it did not come properly.”



A post read: “After six years, recruitment for Group D has come, but only for 32,000 posts. This is injustice to railway aspirants. The government should increase the posts to at least 1 lakh.”



Some highlighted issues faced by technical graduates: “Railways made ITI compulsory for technical posts, and now ITI graduates are sitting unemployed. The government should listen to the crying students.”



With the hashtag #RailwayLevel1_1Lakh_VacancyDo gaining traction, aspirants continue to urge the government to address their demands and increase recruitment numbers significantly.