APSC announces recruitment for 650 junior engineers (Civil) in 2025

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil) within the Public Works Road Department (PWRD) and the Public Works (Building and National Highway-NH) Department, as stated in a report by News18. This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 650 vacancies.



The online application process is set to commence on February 5, 2025, and will close on March 4, 2025. Candidates are informed that the final date for submitting the application fee is March 6, 2025.

Interested and eligible individuals can complete their applications through the official APSC website at apsc.nic.in.

The recruitment process involves a written examination, and those who pass this initial stage will subsequently be invited for an interview and document verification.



Eligibility criteria for APSC junior engineers recruitment 2025

- Educational qualifications: Candidates should possess a three-year Diploma in Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering and Planning, or Construction Technology from an institution recognised by AICTE.

- Age limit: Applicants must be aged between 21 and 40 years as of January 1, 2025. SC (Schedule Caste) and ST (Schedule Tribe) candidates are eligible for a relaxation of up to five years, while OBC (Other Backward Classes) candidates may avail a relaxation of up to 43 years.

Ex-servicemen can avail a two-year age relaxation, and PwBD (Person with benchmark disability) candidates can benefit from a ten-year extension. Age verification will be based on Class X and XII examination admit card details.



Steps to apply for APSC JE Recruitment 2025

1. Navigate to the official APSC website at apsc.nic.in.

2. Locate the ‘Recruitment’ section and complete your registration.

3. Log in, leading you to an application form page.

4. Accurately fill in the form and upload the necessary documents.

5. Process the payment of the application fee online.

6. Submit your completed application.

7. Download and retain a printed copy for future reference.



Application fees for APSC JE Recruitment 2025

Applicants in the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 297.20. OBC and MOBC candidates must remit Rs 197.20, while SC (Schedule Caste), ST (Schedule Tribe), BPL (Below Poverty Line), and PwBD (person with benchmark disability) candidates are charged Rs 47.20.



Salary structure for APSC Junior Engineers Recruitment 2025

Selected candidates can expect a monthly salary ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 70,000.