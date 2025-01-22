Work hours are a personal choice: Narayana Murthy clarifies stance on 70-hour workweek

Infosys Co-founder NR Narayana Murthy clarified his stance on his earlier remarks about a 70-hour workweek on Monday, January 20, as per a report by the Financial Express. He emphasised that such commitments should not be imposed on individuals.



Speaking at the Kilachand Memorial Lecture in Mumbai, Murthy stated, “There’s nobody who can say you should do this, you should not do it.” His earlier comments had sparked significant debate across social media and among industry leaders.



A matter of personal choice

Murthy reflected on his personal work ethic during the formative years of Infosys, sharing that he would routinely arrive at the office at 6.20 am and leave at 8.30 pm for over four decades. “I’ve done it for 40-odd years. That’s a fact. So nobody can say that’s wrong,” he said, reiterating that work hours are a matter of personal preference.



Expanding on his clarification, Murthy emphasised that work-hour preferences are deeply personal and should not be dictated or debated publicly. “These are not issues that should be discussed and debated. These are issues that one can introspect on, ingest, and come to some conclusion on and do whatever they want,” he remarked, encouraging individuals to determine their own approach to work-life balance.



Broader debate on work-life balance

Murthy’s comments have reignited a larger discussion on corporate culture, with varying perspectives from industry leaders. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan advocated for an even more demanding schedule, suggesting a 90-hour workweek. Subrahmanyan’s remarks, including his controversial statement, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy,” drew sharp criticism on social media.



In contrast, billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani highlighted the importance of individual choice in managing professional and personal life. “Your work-life balance should not be imposed on me or vice versa,” he said, endorsing a flexible approach to professional commitments.



Diverging opinions

The debate has elicited strong opinions from various quarters. Some argue that intense dedication is essential for growth and success, while others advocate for a healthier balance between work and personal life. On social media, employees have voiced frustrations over increasing work pressures, reflecting a growing divide in perspectives.



As industry leaders continue to weigh in, Murthy’s clarification reminds us that work hours are ultimately a personal decision rather than a universal standard. The ongoing discourse underscores the need for introspection and flexibility in defining work-life balance.